Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Great Location. New construction home. Nice Open Floor plan 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Home in Quiet neighborhood in Melissa ISD. Upgraded carpet and wood look tile in Living room. Granite Counter-tops in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Large Fenced backyard. Next to a greenbelt which leads to the community park. Easy access to two High Ways 75 and 121.