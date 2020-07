Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This property is a must see! Completely remodeled sitting on over 1 acre, very private backyard. This property boasts laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, study, updated master bath and secondary bathroom. There is an unattached shop with electricity adding extra carport parking. All within walking distance to Melissa Middle School and easy access to highway 75. Come see it before it's gone!