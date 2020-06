Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely country style home sits on a huge lot of 10+ thousand square feets. A covered patio runs the entire length of the home - perfect for family gatherings. The kitchen boasts Corian countertops and natural stone(slate) for flooring and back splash. No carpet on the first floor. Carpet on the 2nd floor was replaced last Summer. Whole house was re-painted last Summer. Huge workbench in garage. Move in ready from June 6.