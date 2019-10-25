All apartments in McLendon-Chisholm
930 Meadow Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:47 AM

930 Meadow Drive

930 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

930 Meadow Drive, McLendon-Chisholm, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Just under 5 acres of beautiful and serene country! Closed off on the end of a private cul-de-sac street, this 4 bedroom home is a great getaway! Perfect for livestock or anyone wanting to have space. Includes workshop with electric roll-up door, 2nd level and stalls for livestock. Large pond with gorgeous gazebo so grab a blanket and relax! Plenty of parking and scenery. Home entails updates with spectacular views of the pond on the back deck. Fenced area for horses, cows, etc. Workshop barn is approx. 20 x 30 1st level, and 20 x 14 2nd level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Meadow Drive have any available units?
930 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLendon-Chisholm, TX.
What amenities does 930 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 930 Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 930 Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLendon-Chisholm.
Does 930 Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 930 Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 930 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 930 Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

