930 Meadow Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Just under 5 acres of beautiful and serene country! Closed off on the end of a private cul-de-sac street, this 4 bedroom home is a great getaway! Perfect for livestock or anyone wanting to have space. Includes workshop with electric roll-up door, 2nd level and stalls for livestock. Large pond with gorgeous gazebo so grab a blanket and relax! Plenty of parking and scenery. Home entails updates with spectacular views of the pond on the back deck. Fenced area for horses, cows, etc. Workshop barn is approx. 20 x 30 1st level, and 20 x 14 2nd level.