8416 Spectrum Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM

8416 Spectrum Drive

8416 Spectrum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Spectrum Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous house with 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dinings. Master bedroom downstairs. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Lots of updates which include hardwood floors, plantation shutters, newer SS appliances, gorgeous decorative tile backsplash, newer light fixtures, gas cooking and more. Enjoy the community facilities of Stonebridge Ranch. Convenient location, easy access to highway 121, 75, 380, close to shopping and restaurants. [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Spectrum Drive have any available units?
8416 Spectrum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Spectrum Drive have?
Some of 8416 Spectrum Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Spectrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Spectrum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Spectrum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8416 Spectrum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8416 Spectrum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Spectrum Drive offers parking.
Does 8416 Spectrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Spectrum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Spectrum Drive have a pool?
No, 8416 Spectrum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Spectrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 8416 Spectrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Spectrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Spectrum Drive has units with dishwashers.

