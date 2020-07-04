8416 Spectrum Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous house with 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dinings. Master bedroom downstairs. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Lots of updates which include hardwood floors, plantation shutters, newer SS appliances, gorgeous decorative tile backsplash, newer light fixtures, gas cooking and more. Enjoy the community facilities of Stonebridge Ranch. Convenient location, easy access to highway 121, 75, 380, close to shopping and restaurants. [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit.