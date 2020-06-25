5922 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this beautiful Stonebridge Ranch home that is ready for move-in. The open concept floor plan maximizes room sizes. The kitchen is fully furnished with stove top, electric oven, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, and vent hood. The house is newly carpeted and painted. The backyard has a privacy fence, is landscaped, and the patio is covered which makes it perfect for entertaining your family and friends. The large master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms. The master bath has a renovated shower and large walk in closet. Don't miss this one.