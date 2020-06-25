All apartments in McKinney
5922 Mockingbird Lane
5922 Mockingbird Lane

5922 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Mockingbird Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this beautiful Stonebridge Ranch home that is ready for move-in. The open concept floor plan maximizes room sizes. The kitchen is fully furnished with stove top, electric oven, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, and vent hood. The house is newly carpeted and painted. The backyard has a privacy fence, is landscaped, and the patio is covered which makes it perfect for entertaining your family and friends. The large master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms. The master bath has a renovated shower and large walk in closet. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
5922 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 5922 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5922 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 5922 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 5922 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

