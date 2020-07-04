All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5609 Datewood Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

5609 Datewood Lane

5609 Datewood Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5609 Datewood Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exquisite home with all the updated features you are looking for in a new home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2294 square feet. Central heating and air, attached garage with a very large Kitchen and Living area. Appliances included; Oven, Stove, Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher.
It features Hardwood Floors in Entry, Dining, Kitchen, Nook, & Family Room. Chefs Kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite & upgraded cabinets. Window Blinds Included! Extended covered patio, full sod, sprinklers, landscape.
Pets allowed upon owners approval.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Datewood Lane have any available units?
5609 Datewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Datewood Lane have?
Some of 5609 Datewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Datewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Datewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Datewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Datewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Datewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Datewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5609 Datewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Datewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Datewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5609 Datewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Datewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5609 Datewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Datewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Datewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

