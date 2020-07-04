5609 Datewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exquisite home with all the updated features you are looking for in a new home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2294 square feet. Central heating and air, attached garage with a very large Kitchen and Living area. Appliances included; Oven, Stove, Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher.

It features Hardwood Floors in Entry, Dining, Kitchen, Nook, & Family Room. Chefs Kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite & upgraded cabinets. Window Blinds Included! Extended covered patio, full sod, sprinklers, landscape.

Pets allowed upon owners approval.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.