All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5233 Pinewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5233 Pinewood Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

5233 Pinewood Drive

5233 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5233 Pinewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super adorable house with open floor plan and fantastic wood look vinyl floors. Great kitchen with huge granite island. Covered patio in back yard. No pets. No smokers. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
5233 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 5233 Pinewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Pinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5233 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5233 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5233 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5233 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Pinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center