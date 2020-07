Amenities

pet friendly dog park

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Priced to lease fast. 3/2/2 in a highly sought after McKinney neighborhood. Huge living room is conjoined with a dining area large enough to accommodate a full sized dining table. Kitchen is precious with tons of natural light flooding in. Back yard has a fenced off dog run. Home is still occupied at the moment. Tenant is moving very soon. Please text me with any questions 214-926-7339.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.