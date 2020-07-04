5013 Geranium Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable single-story home centrally located in Eldorado Heights! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining and study off entrance, and 2 car garage! Upgrades include new water heater and HVAC in 2016, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of natural light, and more! Spacious kitchen overlooking family room boasts a gas range, breakfast bar, conveniently located planning desk, and eat-in kitchen! The master retreat at the rear of the home is complete with dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. The split bedroom plan provides ultimate privacy for all! Large backyard makes entertaining a breeze with a spacious patio, pergola cover, and lush grass space!