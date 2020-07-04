All apartments in McKinney
5013 Geranium Ct
5013 Geranium Ct

5013 Geranium Court · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Geranium Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable single-story home centrally located in Eldorado Heights! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining and study off entrance, and 2 car garage! Upgrades include new water heater and HVAC in 2016, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of natural light, and more! Spacious kitchen overlooking family room boasts a gas range, breakfast bar, conveniently located planning desk, and eat-in kitchen! The master retreat at the rear of the home is complete with dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. The split bedroom plan provides ultimate privacy for all! Large backyard makes entertaining a breeze with a spacious patio, pergola cover, and lush grass space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Geranium Ct have any available units?
5013 Geranium Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Geranium Ct have?
Some of 5013 Geranium Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Geranium Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Geranium Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Geranium Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Geranium Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Geranium Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Geranium Ct offers parking.
Does 5013 Geranium Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Geranium Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Geranium Ct have a pool?
No, 5013 Geranium Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Geranium Ct have accessible units?
No, 5013 Geranium Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Geranium Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Geranium Ct has units with dishwashers.

