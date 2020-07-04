4405 Jubilee Drive

Amenities
This will be your dream home if you care for QUALITY LIVING! This Lionsgate home was built w_only top quality materials, incl. handcrafted nail-down hardwood, quality Berber, SS Appliances & vent hood, uniquely designed Island w_breakfast nook, breathtaking high vaulted ceiling, beautifully curved staircase w_metal spindles, & lots of Green Features. This lovely home also features great functionality w_perfectly engineered open floor plan, offering Master, guest, & study down, 3 beds, game & media up. Please come and see how nice this home is. The photos are not enough to express the real feel of the amazing house. Frig-Washer-Dryer included in rent