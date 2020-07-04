All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4405 Jubilee Drive

4405 Jubilee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Jubilee Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This will be your dream home if you care for QUALITY LIVING! This Lionsgate home was built w_only top quality materials, incl. handcrafted nail-down hardwood, quality Berber, SS Appliances & vent hood, uniquely designed Island w_breakfast nook, breathtaking high vaulted ceiling, beautifully curved staircase w_metal spindles, & lots of Green Features. This lovely home also features great functionality w_perfectly engineered open floor plan, offering Master, guest, & study down, 3 beds, game & media up. Please come and see how nice this home is. The photos are not enough to express the real feel of the amazing house. Frig-Washer-Dryer included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Jubilee Drive have any available units?
4405 Jubilee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Jubilee Drive have?
Some of 4405 Jubilee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Jubilee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Jubilee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Jubilee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Jubilee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4405 Jubilee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Jubilee Drive offers parking.
Does 4405 Jubilee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 Jubilee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Jubilee Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Jubilee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Jubilee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Jubilee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Jubilee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Jubilee Drive has units with dishwashers.

