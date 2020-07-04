4405 Jubilee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This will be your dream home if you care for QUALITY LIVING! This Lionsgate home was built w_only top quality materials, incl. handcrafted nail-down hardwood, quality Berber, SS Appliances & vent hood, uniquely designed Island w_breakfast nook, breathtaking high vaulted ceiling, beautifully curved staircase w_metal spindles, & lots of Green Features. This lovely home also features great functionality w_perfectly engineered open floor plan, offering Master, guest, & study down, 3 beds, game & media up. Please come and see how nice this home is. The photos are not enough to express the real feel of the amazing house. Frig-Washer-Dryer included in rent