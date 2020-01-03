All apartments in McKinney
3704 Mariner St,
3704 Mariner St,

3704 Mariner Street · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Mariner Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease in McKinney - Immaculate 1-story house! Great open-concept floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of natural light. Master suite has large walk in closet, separate shower and bathtub. Big backyard for entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school. Convenient location, easy access to highway 121 and 75, close to shopping and restaurants. Must See! Dont miss!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4942991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Mariner St, have any available units?
3704 Mariner St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3704 Mariner St, currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Mariner St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Mariner St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Mariner St, is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Mariner St, offer parking?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Mariner St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Mariner St, have a pool?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Mariner St, have accessible units?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Mariner St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Mariner St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Mariner St, does not have units with air conditioning.

