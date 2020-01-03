3704 Mariner St,

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House for Lease in McKinney - Immaculate 1-story house! Great open-concept floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of natural light. Master suite has large walk in closet, separate shower and bathtub. Big backyard for entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school. Convenient location, easy access to highway 121 and 75, close to shopping and restaurants. Must See! Dont miss!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4942991)