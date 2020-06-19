All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3416 Grant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3416 Grant St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3416 Grant St

3416 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3416 Grant Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A freshly updated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McKinney is now available. This home features new laminate wood throughout, a study at entry with double doors, covered back patio, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/474593

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
972-200-3780

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3416-grant-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Grant St have any available units?
3416 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3416 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Grant St offer parking?
No, 3416 Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Grant St have a pool?
No, 3416 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 3416 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center