Amenities

Beautiful Single story,Great open floor plan in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The large kitchen overlooks the family room with cozy fireplace., electric range, tons of cabinet space and white appliances. new tile, art niches plus a split floor plan. Dual sinks in Master suite offering garden tub, large walk in closet and separate shower. Secluded neighborhood with community park and pond. Frisco ISD and more! . This is a must see.