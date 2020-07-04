2713 Stonepointe

Amenities
Meticulously maintained 4 + 2 single story home in the sought after North Creek subdivision. This home has been well cared for and comes with many upgrades. Private and secure backyard with covered patio and 8' privacy fence. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Huge kitchen features quartz counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances, with a custom pantry with automatic lighting - completely fitted with custom pull-out shelving. Large family room with tile hearth and cozy gas fireplace! Spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in glass shower, beautiful counters and tankless water heater. Application instructions included in supplementals.