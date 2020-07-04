All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

2713 Stonepointe

Location

2713 Stonepointe, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained 4 + 2 single story home in the sought after North Creek subdivision. This home has been well cared for and comes with many upgrades. Private and secure backyard with covered patio and 8' privacy fence. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Huge kitchen features quartz counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances, with a custom pantry with automatic lighting - completely fitted with custom pull-out shelving. Large family room with tile hearth and cozy gas fireplace! Spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in glass shower, beautiful counters and tankless water heater. Application instructions included in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Stonepointe have any available units?
2713 Stonepointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Stonepointe have?
Some of 2713 Stonepointe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Stonepointe currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Stonepointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Stonepointe pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Stonepointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2713 Stonepointe offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Stonepointe offers parking.
Does 2713 Stonepointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Stonepointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Stonepointe have a pool?
No, 2713 Stonepointe does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Stonepointe have accessible units?
No, 2713 Stonepointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Stonepointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Stonepointe has units with dishwashers.

