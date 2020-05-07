All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:45 AM

2328 Spruce Meadow Lane

2328 Spruce Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Spruce Meadow Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Family Home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 livingrooms and a gameroom. Neutral designer paints, and updated fixtures all on a Texas sized corner lot! Open flow through the living spaces and into the kitchen. One guest bedroom and bath downstairs. Upstairs the masters retreat, master bath with 2 walkins, 3 guestrooms and a bath. Nice back yard great for BBQ's Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have any available units?
2328 Spruce Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Spruce Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Spruce Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

