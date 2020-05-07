2328 Spruce Meadow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated game room bbq/grill

Spacious Family Home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 livingrooms and a gameroom. Neutral designer paints, and updated fixtures all on a Texas sized corner lot! Open flow through the living spaces and into the kitchen. One guest bedroom and bath downstairs. Upstairs the masters retreat, master bath with 2 walkins, 3 guestrooms and a bath. Nice back yard great for BBQ's Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.