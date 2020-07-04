2304 Hayes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spotless 3 bedroom with fresh paint throughout. Main areas of the home have stylish wood look ceramic tile for easy maintenance. Carpet in the bedrooms was installed January 2020! Kitchen includes granite countertops, travertine subway tile backsplash and a side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the family room, perfect for families and entertaining. Wood burning fireplace in the family room and ceiling fans in every bedroom help keep utilities low. Master has garden tub, separate shower and granite vanity. Large fenced backyard includes a covered patio with ceiling fan.