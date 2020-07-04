All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

2304 Hayes Street

2304 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Hayes Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spotless 3 bedroom with fresh paint throughout. Main areas of the home have stylish wood look ceramic tile for easy maintenance. Carpet in the bedrooms was installed January 2020! Kitchen includes granite countertops, travertine subway tile backsplash and a side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is open to the family room, perfect for families and entertaining. Wood burning fireplace in the family room and ceiling fans in every bedroom help keep utilities low. Master has garden tub, separate shower and granite vanity. Large fenced backyard includes a covered patio with ceiling fan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Hayes Street have any available units?
2304 Hayes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Hayes Street have?
Some of 2304 Hayes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Hayes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Hayes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Hayes Street pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Hayes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2304 Hayes Street offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Hayes Street offers parking.
Does 2304 Hayes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Hayes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Hayes Street have a pool?
No, 2304 Hayes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Hayes Street have accessible units?
No, 2304 Hayes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Hayes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Hayes Street has units with dishwashers.

