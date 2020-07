Amenities

garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story home located a Cul-De-Sec lot. Living room look over the treed greenbelt. Beautiful curb appeal. Minutes to 380. Open floor plan, High ceiling. Big living, with fireplace. Master split with other two bedrooms. Study on right side of entry. Bright and Cozy home for your relaxation after a busy day.