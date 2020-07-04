2112 Malone Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bed, 2.5 bath in highly sought after Heights at Westridge neighborhood and Frisco ISD. This home features a great floor plan with NEW WOOD FLOORS DOWN STAIRS, Large Game room-den, Family room, Dining, Very spacious kitchen with Breakfast nook, Large backyard with covered patio, 2 car garage, Community Swimming pools and Park with jogging and walking trails. Walking distance to exemplary frisco schools. Very close to major highways, shopping centers and restaurants.