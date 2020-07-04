All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2112 Malone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2112 Malone Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:54 PM

2112 Malone Drive

2112 Malone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2112 Malone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bed, 2.5 bath in highly sought after Heights at Westridge neighborhood and Frisco ISD. This home features a great floor plan with NEW WOOD FLOORS DOWN STAIRS, Large Game room-den, Family room, Dining, Very spacious kitchen with Breakfast nook, Large backyard with covered patio, 2 car garage, Community Swimming pools and Park with jogging and walking trails. Walking distance to exemplary frisco schools. Very close to major highways, shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Malone Drive have any available units?
2112 Malone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Malone Drive have?
Some of 2112 Malone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Malone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Malone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Malone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Malone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2112 Malone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Malone Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Malone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Malone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Malone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Malone Drive has a pool.
Does 2112 Malone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Malone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Malone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Malone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center