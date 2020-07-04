1821 1821 Desoto Drive Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing split level town home in an excellent neighborhood. Hardwood floors in Entry and Living room. Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included. Community Pool is Across the street. Close to shopping, highways. Owner Pays HOA Dues HOA includes front yard maintenance and use of all amenities (EXCEPT GOLF). Gas fireplace in open living room with Balcony. 2nd bedroom on first level has its own bathroom and living room. Perfect for 2 room mates, each having their own bedroom and bathroom.