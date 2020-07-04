All apartments in McKinney
1821 1821 Desoto Drive Drive

1821 Desoto Drive
Location

1821 Desoto Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing split level town home in an excellent neighborhood. Hardwood floors in Entry and Living room. Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included. Community Pool is Across the street. Close to shopping, highways. Owner Pays HOA Dues HOA includes front yard maintenance and use of all amenities (EXCEPT GOLF). Gas fireplace in open living room with Balcony. 2nd bedroom on first level has its own bathroom and living room. Perfect for 2 room mates, each having their own bedroom and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

