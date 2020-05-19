All apartments in Marion
601 Wildflower Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:07 AM

601 Wildflower Circle

601 Wildflower Circle · No Longer Available
Location

601 Wildflower Circle, Marion, TX 78124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in peaceful, historic Marion, TX. Wonderful location 13 min to Randolph AFB; 14 min to New Braunfels; 15 min to Forum shopping center; 35 min to Downtown San Antonio. Get away from hustle and bustle and live someplace where you can see the stars AND have an EASY commute to work, schools and shopping. Check out the remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new flooring. The back yard has a platform deck to enjoy looking out towards mature trees and open acreage. Garage door opener included. Marion ISD has exemplary schools, boasts successful academics, sports, music, FFA and more programs. Pet fees are $20/pet/month and $250/pet one-time fee at move-in. No dogs over 40 pounds. Apply at SAT.MANAGEBUILDING.COM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Wildflower Circle have any available units?
601 Wildflower Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion, TX.
What amenities does 601 Wildflower Circle have?
Some of 601 Wildflower Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Wildflower Circle currently offering any rent specials?
601 Wildflower Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Wildflower Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Wildflower Circle is pet friendly.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle offer parking?
Yes, 601 Wildflower Circle offers parking.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Wildflower Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle have a pool?
No, 601 Wildflower Circle does not have a pool.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle have accessible units?
No, 601 Wildflower Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Wildflower Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Wildflower Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Wildflower Circle has units with air conditioning.
