601 Wildflower Circle

Beautifully remodeled home in peaceful, historic Marion, TX. Wonderful location 13 min to Randolph AFB; 14 min to New Braunfels; 15 min to Forum shopping center; 35 min to Downtown San Antonio. Get away from hustle and bustle and live someplace where you can see the stars AND have an EASY commute to work, schools and shopping. Check out the remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new flooring. The back yard has a platform deck to enjoy looking out towards mature trees and open acreage. Garage door opener included. Marion ISD has exemplary schools, boasts successful academics, sports, music, FFA and more programs. Pet fees are $20/pet/month and $250/pet one-time fee at move-in. No dogs over 40 pounds. Apply at SAT.MANAGEBUILDING.COM.