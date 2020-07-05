Patterson Drive 524

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated! Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home very near the heart of old Downtown Mansfield. Kitchen has been updated with recently replaced countertops and backsplash. Updates also include ceramic tile and wood-look flooring. All windows replaced in June 2019. More updates-stove and dishwasher in July 2019, new lighting throughout. New vanity in bathroom, tub to ceiling surround tile in both bathrooms. Garage door replaced in July 2019, roof replaced in 2018, Oversized backyard with trees and a shed.