915 Remington Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2- car garage home located in Mansfield is move-in ready! Large living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a kitchen island! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.