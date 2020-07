Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful four bedroom two bath home has been completely updated! Fresh paint, new flooring, new granite in kitchen, new appliances and more! Large living area with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and island kitchen with built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Split master suite with fireplace and bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Good sized backyard. Convenient location! A must see home that won't last long!