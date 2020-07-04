All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:30 AM

813 Hummingbird Lane

813 Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

813 Hummingbird Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sitting pretty on a corner lot, this fabulous four bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD! This beautiful brick house features neutral-toned carpet and tile flooring throughout. The home offers a spacious living room with high ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The bright breakfast area and breakfast bar are adjacent to the kitchen. The open kitchen comes equipped with coordinating stainless steel appliances, including an electric oven/range, a built-in microwave and dishwasher. The master suite boasts a garden tub, stand-in shower, dual sinks and dual walk-in closets. The property also is home offers the convenience of a laundry room, with washer and dryer connections and built-in cabinets. There is also central heat and air, a covered patio and a privacy fenced backyard. Schedule a tour today - this one will lease quickly!

The school district is: Whitehouse ISD

The schools are: Higgins Elementary, Whitehouse Jr. High, Whitehouse HS

There is approximately 1,949 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

**This property is currently occupied. Please call our office to schedule an appointment to view the inside of this property before it becomes vacant! **

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,735, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
813 Hummingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Hummingbird Lane have?
Some of 813 Hummingbird Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
813 Hummingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Hummingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 813 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 813 Hummingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 813 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 813 Hummingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 813 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 813 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Hummingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
