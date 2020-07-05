All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 San Antonio Trail

715 San Antonio Trail · No Longer Available
Location

715 San Antonio Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!

This SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty in the highly sought after Mansfield ISD! Features include butlers pantry, formal dining, BONUS room that could be a study, second living, exercise room or game room. OPEN FLOOR concept, LARGE Master Suite with separate shower and garden bath, walk in closest, great room concept allows for easy entertaining, stone fireplace, SPACIOUS kitchen offering ample counter space.

CONTACT LANI ADAMS TODAY FOR A SHOWING 978-886-1524

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 San Antonio Trail have any available units?
715 San Antonio Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 San Antonio Trail have?
Some of 715 San Antonio Trail's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 San Antonio Trail currently offering any rent specials?
715 San Antonio Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 San Antonio Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 San Antonio Trail is pet friendly.
Does 715 San Antonio Trail offer parking?
No, 715 San Antonio Trail does not offer parking.
Does 715 San Antonio Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 San Antonio Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 San Antonio Trail have a pool?
No, 715 San Antonio Trail does not have a pool.
Does 715 San Antonio Trail have accessible units?
No, 715 San Antonio Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 715 San Antonio Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 San Antonio Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

