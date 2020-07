Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 3-2-2 in Mansfield ISD! Tile and laminate flooring throughout home. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, very bright home with lots of natural lighting, dining area in kitchen. Open concept kitchen leading to laundry room. Large bedrooms, and spacious master suite with his and her sinks and closets. Updated second bathroom. Large backyard with privacy fence and rear deck. NO PETS ALLOWED.