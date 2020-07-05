703 Stell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 1 car garage in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Home has been fully renovated with upgraded granite counters, freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, (new oven to be installed), new dishwasher, custom gray paint throughout, beautiful wood vinyl planks, brand new plush carpet, remodeled bathrooms, new back doors with double paned windows, new blinds, new roof and large back yard with plenty of room to play! Hurry, this adorable home will not last long!