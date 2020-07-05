All apartments in Mansfield
703 Stell Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:52 AM

703 Stell Avenue

703 Stell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

703 Stell Avenue, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 1 car garage in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Home has been fully renovated with upgraded granite counters, freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, (new oven to be installed), new dishwasher, custom gray paint throughout, beautiful wood vinyl planks, brand new plush carpet, remodeled bathrooms, new back doors with double paned windows, new blinds, new roof and large back yard with plenty of room to play! Hurry, this adorable home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

