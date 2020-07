Amenities

A fabulous rental opportunity for a newly remodeled 3bed~2bath home in Mansfield! 1 yr paint, Granite counters in Kitchen, updated Master bath, and 1 yr backyard fence as well! Large Living area with wood look vinyl plank and a wood-burning fireplace. One-car extended garage for storage. Large backyard with storage shed, center wood deck, and covered patio for entertaining! Ceiling fans in all rooms, MISD, move in ready now!