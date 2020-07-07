All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
6 Brairwood Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:39 AM

6 Brairwood Court

6 Briarwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Briarwood Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
INCREDIBLE EXECUTIVE HOME on Cul De Sac Lot with Nature Preserve Adjoining. Lots of privacy and BEAUTIFUL views. STUNNING ceramic wood grain floors. Magnificent kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, breakfast bar, upgraded fixtures, builtin microwave and gas cooktop. The charming breakfast nook overlooks the private, lush green back yard and open patio. Family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The versatile 6th bedroom would be a great in-law suite or game room. The Luxurious master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and HUGE Closet. Looks and feels BRAND NEW! Community pool and playground. Close to Lake. Mansfield schools! This one should not be missed! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Brairwood Court have any available units?
6 Brairwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Brairwood Court have?
Some of 6 Brairwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Brairwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Brairwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Brairwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Brairwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 6 Brairwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Brairwood Court offers parking.
Does 6 Brairwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Brairwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Brairwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Brairwood Court has a pool.
Does 6 Brairwood Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Brairwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Brairwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Brairwood Court has units with dishwashers.

