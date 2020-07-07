6 Brairwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

INCREDIBLE EXECUTIVE HOME on Cul De Sac Lot with Nature Preserve Adjoining. Lots of privacy and BEAUTIFUL views. STUNNING ceramic wood grain floors. Magnificent kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, breakfast bar, upgraded fixtures, builtin microwave and gas cooktop. The charming breakfast nook overlooks the private, lush green back yard and open patio. Family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The versatile 6th bedroom would be a great in-law suite or game room. The Luxurious master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and HUGE Closet. Looks and feels BRAND NEW! Community pool and playground. Close to Lake. Mansfield schools! This one should not be missed! HURRY!