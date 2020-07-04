All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:55 AM

4805 Comstock Way

4805 Comstock Way · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Comstock Way, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just like new only 2 years. The luxury house like a castle with many upgrades It has 6 bedrms & 4.5 baths. It is located on a huge lot: It has stone elevation, nice front porch, designed iron gate access to the garage. A pretty curve driveway, & double iron front doors. Hardwood flooring on the main floor. The beautiful house has many niches ceilings. The office has double doors. The family rm has a gorgeous curved staircase, high ceiling, stone on the fireplace. Enormous kitchen with granite countertop. Huge island with 3-Light Pendant, many cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast area. Large master bedrm w his or her closets. The master bathrm has double sinks. Oversized standing shower with a seat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Comstock Way have any available units?
4805 Comstock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Comstock Way have?
Some of 4805 Comstock Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Comstock Way currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Comstock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Comstock Way pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Comstock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4805 Comstock Way offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Comstock Way offers parking.
Does 4805 Comstock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Comstock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Comstock Way have a pool?
No, 4805 Comstock Way does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Comstock Way have accessible units?
No, 4805 Comstock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Comstock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Comstock Way has units with dishwashers.

