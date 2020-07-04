4805 Comstock Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just like new only 2 years. The luxury house like a castle with many upgrades It has 6 bedrms & 4.5 baths. It is located on a huge lot: It has stone elevation, nice front porch, designed iron gate access to the garage. A pretty curve driveway, & double iron front doors. Hardwood flooring on the main floor. The beautiful house has many niches ceilings. The office has double doors. The family rm has a gorgeous curved staircase, high ceiling, stone on the fireplace. Enormous kitchen with granite countertop. Huge island with 3-Light Pendant, many cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast area. Large master bedrm w his or her closets. The master bathrm has double sinks. Oversized standing shower with a seat.