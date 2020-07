Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME to this beautiful home in Holland Meadows Subdivision. This home has a lovely open kitchen concept with a breakfast bar and a fireplace. The master bedroom has a walk in closet you do not want to miss! It also includes a dual sink, walk in shower, and garden tub. The other bedrooms has great size closets and is separate away from the master bedroom. Easy access to Hwy 360. Home also includes a fridge, washer, AND dryer! Hurry, home will not last!