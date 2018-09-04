All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:50 PM

4427 Emerald Leaf Drive

4427 Emerald Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Emerald Leaf Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated home a well-established neighborhood! Open concept 3 bedrooms home with formal dining. Highly desirable Mansfield schools! Beautiful new luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top that opens to the spacious family room! Updated stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite. Enjoy the master suite's garden tub and a separate shower. Nice size backyard with covered patio. The community boasts a junior Olympic pool, park, grilling area, basketball court and walking trails. Agent or prospective tenant to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet is allowed. No smoking indoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have any available units?
4427 Emerald Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have?
Some of 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Emerald Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Emerald Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

