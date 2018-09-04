4427 Emerald Leaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill

Beautifully renovated home a well-established neighborhood! Open concept 3 bedrooms home with formal dining. Highly desirable Mansfield schools! Beautiful new luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top that opens to the spacious family room! Updated stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite. Enjoy the master suite's garden tub and a separate shower. Nice size backyard with covered patio. The community boasts a junior Olympic pool, park, grilling area, basketball court and walking trails. Agent or prospective tenant to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet is allowed. No smoking indoor.