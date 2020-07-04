4211 Eagle Drive

Amenities

MAGNIFICENT EXECUTIVE HOME! Barely lived in, BETTER THAN BRAND NEW! Open concept with vaulted ceilings. Great location in golf course community. INCREDIBLE kitchen with stunning granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel double oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, walk in pantry, huge island, and TONS of granite counter space! Charming breakfast nook overlooks large covered patio and lush green backyard. Luxurious master suite with garden tub, sep shower and dual sinks. Large family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Plush carpet and wood floors throughout. Upstairs includes a game room, guest bath, and 4 good sized bedrooms. Fifth bedroom would make a great media room. MISD! HURRY!