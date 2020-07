Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Comfortable 3 bedroom has beautiful full hall bath plus private half bath off master bedroom. Ceramic tile recently installed throughout home with carpet in bedrooms. Big fenced yard is great for kids and pets to play, and hugh patio is covered to shade from the Texas summer sun.