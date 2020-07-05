All apartments in Mansfield
401 S Walnut Creek Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:58 AM

401 S Walnut Creek Drive

401 South Walnut Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is it Mansfield..the full remodel that you have been waiting on! A 3~2~2 with 2 Living Areas!! Full remodel includes fresh full interior & exterior paint, BRAND NEW laminate flooring throughout, windows~frames~patio door, 5 ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets, kitchen sink, Quartz countertops with tile backsplash, Stainless appliances including fridge, toilets, vanities~mirrors, 2in blinds, rear fencing, garage door openers, etc...ALL BRAND NEW!! Tubs and tub walls just resurfaced. Master has walk-in closet. Foundation just repaired in January. Huge corner lot with big backyard! Great location just minutes from 287 for shopping, dining, entertainment, etc.
MISD! Ready for immediate move-in!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have any available units?
401 S Walnut Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have?
Some of 401 S Walnut Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Walnut Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Walnut Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Walnut Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S Walnut Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S Walnut Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

