401 S Walnut Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is it Mansfield..the full remodel that you have been waiting on! A 3~2~2 with 2 Living Areas!! Full remodel includes fresh full interior & exterior paint, BRAND NEW laminate flooring throughout, windows~frames~patio door, 5 ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets, kitchen sink, Quartz countertops with tile backsplash, Stainless appliances including fridge, toilets, vanities~mirrors, 2in blinds, rear fencing, garage door openers, etc...ALL BRAND NEW!! Tubs and tub walls just resurfaced. Master has walk-in closet. Foundation just repaired in January. Huge corner lot with big backyard! Great location just minutes from 287 for shopping, dining, entertainment, etc.

MISD! Ready for immediate move-in!!!!