All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 3211 Bloomfield Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
3211 Bloomfield Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3211 Bloomfield Trail

3211 Bloomfield Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3211 Bloomfield Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS well-maintained single family home with 4 bed and 2 baths in MANSFIELD ISD. Cozy and quiet front covered patio, perfect for morning coffee, tiled entry way, hardwood flooring, neutral colors throughout with open floor concept. Very PEACEFUL and FRIENDLY neighborhood!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have any available units?
3211 Bloomfield Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have?
Some of 3211 Bloomfield Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Bloomfield Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Bloomfield Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Bloomfield Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Bloomfield Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail offer parking?
No, 3211 Bloomfield Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Bloomfield Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have a pool?
No, 3211 Bloomfield Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have accessible units?
No, 3211 Bloomfield Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Bloomfield Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Bloomfield Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary