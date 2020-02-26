3211 Bloomfield Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS well-maintained single family home with 4 bed and 2 baths in MANSFIELD ISD. Cozy and quiet front covered patio, perfect for morning coffee, tiled entry way, hardwood flooring, neutral colors throughout with open floor concept. Very PEACEFUL and FRIENDLY neighborhood!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.