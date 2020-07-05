All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:58 AM

3170 Kingswood Court

3170 Kingswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Kingswood Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND VERY SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 LARGE LIVING SPACES, HUGE BACKYARD AND SHED. MOVE IN READY MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Kingswood Court have any available units?
3170 Kingswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3170 Kingswood Court have?
Some of 3170 Kingswood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Kingswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Kingswood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Kingswood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3170 Kingswood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3170 Kingswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3170 Kingswood Court offers parking.
Does 3170 Kingswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3170 Kingswood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Kingswood Court have a pool?
No, 3170 Kingswood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3170 Kingswood Court have accessible units?
No, 3170 Kingswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Kingswood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3170 Kingswood Court has units with dishwashers.

