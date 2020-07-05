3170 Kingswood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND VERY SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 LARGE LIVING SPACES, HUGE BACKYARD AND SHED. MOVE IN READY MUST SEE!