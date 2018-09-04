All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

306 Kings Way Drive

306 Kings Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Kings Way Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
move in by Dec. 31st ONLY $99
$99 covers app fee, admin fee, and rest of Dec. rent

2 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard. On the first floor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Kings Way Drive have any available units?
306 Kings Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 306 Kings Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Kings Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Kings Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Kings Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive offer parking?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Kings Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Kings Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

