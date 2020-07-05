3002 Saint Amanda Drive

This beautiful home is elegant and in Mansfield. This home has tons of upgrades. Also features vaulted ceiling with crown molding the backyard is fenced and has a covered patio. The garage is a 3 car garage on the side of the home. **Move In Special**- Contact Listing Agent For More Information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
