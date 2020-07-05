All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
3002 Saint Amanda Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:37 PM

3002 Saint Amanda Drive

3002 Saint Amanda Drive · No Longer Available
Mansfield
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3002 Saint Amanda Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is elegant and in Mansfield. This home has tons of upgrades. Also features vaulted ceiling with crown molding the backyard is fenced and has a covered patio. The garage is a 3 car garage on the side of the home. **Move In Special**- Contact Listing Agent For More Information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have any available units?
3002 Saint Amanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have?
Some of 3002 Saint Amanda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Saint Amanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Saint Amanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Saint Amanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Saint Amanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Saint Amanda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

