3002 Saint Amanda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is elegant and in Mansfield. This home has tons of upgrades. Also features vaulted ceiling with crown molding the backyard is fenced and has a covered patio. The garage is a 3 car garage on the side of the home. **Move In Special**- Contact Listing Agent For More Information