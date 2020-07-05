2701 Whisper Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool game room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool 24hr maintenance

Beautiful home in Mansfield ISS. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 living areas and a study. It is wide open from the kitchen to the family room and eat in areas. The kitchen has beautiful granite, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. There is a large game room upstairs. The master and three other bedrooms are up Stairs. Another bedroom and full bathroom down The backyard has a great pool for hot summer days and a separate gazeb. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.