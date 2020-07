Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

Amazing 5 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage Bloomfield home. The home has a nice country feel with a playground and greenbelt right across the street! Open concept living dining and eat in kitchen with granite, stainless, and fridge included. Huge yard and patio out back for all of your big family get togethers. One bedroom and Master bedroom down, plus formal dining or living area. Full theater, and game room, bath, and 3 bedrooms upstairs.