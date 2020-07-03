2518 Edgefield Trail

Amenities

Cute four bedroom two bath home on corner lot! Good sized living area with built in shelves and woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop and plenty of storage space. Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Spacious master bedroom has a bay window and bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, two sinks and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are all nice sized plus and office! Fenced backyard with open patio! Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!