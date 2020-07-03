All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:08 PM

2518 Edgefield Trail

2518 Edgefield Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Edgefield Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute four bedroom two bath home on corner lot! Good sized living area with built in shelves and woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop and plenty of storage space. Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Spacious master bedroom has a bay window and bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, two sinks and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are all nice sized plus and office! Fenced backyard with open patio! Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Edgefield Trail have any available units?
2518 Edgefield Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Edgefield Trail have?
Some of 2518 Edgefield Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Edgefield Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Edgefield Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Edgefield Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Edgefield Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2518 Edgefield Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Edgefield Trail offers parking.
Does 2518 Edgefield Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Edgefield Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Edgefield Trail have a pool?
No, 2518 Edgefield Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Edgefield Trail have accessible units?
No, 2518 Edgefield Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Edgefield Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Edgefield Trail has units with dishwashers.

