All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 214 Juniper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
214 Juniper Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:28 PM

214 Juniper Street

214 Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Juniper Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom home with many updates that typical rentals don't have. Ceramic tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Spacious Living Room as well as a family room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Granite in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter tops, gas stove, built in microwave and a window over the sink to watch the activity out back. Large Separate Utility Room. Breakfast area has patio door that leads to the large fenced backyard with a storage building and covered patio area. All this and tucked within a friendly neighborhood; Zoned to desirable Mansfield ISD schools.... Nash, Worley, Orr and Mansfield HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Juniper Street have any available units?
214 Juniper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Juniper Street have?
Some of 214 Juniper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 Juniper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Juniper Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 Juniper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 214 Juniper Street offer parking?
No, 214 Juniper Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Juniper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 214 Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 214 Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Juniper Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary