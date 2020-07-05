214 Juniper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom home with many updates that typical rentals don't have. Ceramic tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Spacious Living Room as well as a family room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Granite in kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter tops, gas stove, built in microwave and a window over the sink to watch the activity out back. Large Separate Utility Room. Breakfast area has patio door that leads to the large fenced backyard with a storage building and covered patio area. All this and tucked within a friendly neighborhood; Zoned to desirable Mansfield ISD schools.... Nash, Worley, Orr and Mansfield HS.