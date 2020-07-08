All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 AM

2003 Sail Fish Drive

2003 Sail Fish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Sail Fish Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 4-2-2 in very desirable neighborhood. NEWER CARPET AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Lrg liv rm with fp, surr snd. and large windows overlooking the lush green yard. Large Kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, built in microwave and self clean oven. Charming brkfst nook overlooks the nice sized backyard. Elegant formal dining rm. Luxurious master suite. Designer master bath, newer granite counter tops and fixtures. Garden Tub, separate shower. HUGE closet. Three nice size guest bedrooms. Two in faux wood blinds in all windows. Ceiling fans with light kits all bedrooms. The yard is manicured and incl ext lndscpng and full auto spklr. Conv to all of Mansfields best schools and shops. MISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have any available units?
2003 Sail Fish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have?
Some of 2003 Sail Fish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Sail Fish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Sail Fish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Sail Fish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Sail Fish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Sail Fish Drive offers parking.
Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Sail Fish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Sail Fish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Sail Fish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Sail Fish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Sail Fish Drive has units with dishwashers.

