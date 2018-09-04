All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

1810 Cozumel Drive

1810 Cozumel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Cozumel Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom with a study that functions perfect as a 4th bedroom. NO CARPET! Stunning faux wood flooring! Cool modern tones! Open floor plan with split bedrooms for added privacy. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks plus a gigantic walk in closet. 2 inch blinds! Vaulted ceilings! Ceiling fans! Extra large kitchen perfect for entertaining! Breakfast bar, breakfast nook and fridge (as is). Backyard oasis with a prefect covered patio! **Pictures were taken last time the house was vacant**Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Cozumel Drive have any available units?
1810 Cozumel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Cozumel Drive have?
Some of 1810 Cozumel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Cozumel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Cozumel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Cozumel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Cozumel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Cozumel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Cozumel Drive offers parking.
Does 1810 Cozumel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Cozumel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Cozumel Drive have a pool?
No, 1810 Cozumel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Cozumel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1810 Cozumel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Cozumel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Cozumel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

