Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1806 Walnut Hills Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:32 PM

1806 Walnut Hills Lane

1806 Walnut Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Mansfield
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1806 Walnut Hills Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely executive Walnut Hills Addition single story home seldom on the market. This property boasts a formal living and dining area, eat in kitchen with new granite countertops and backsplashes, separate family room with wbfp. Split bedrooms for privacy. The study can easily be used as the 4th bedroom or an office. Owners have installed brand new wood flooring and professionally painted throughout. Large fenced backyard also hots a large shed for storage. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have any available units?
1806 Walnut Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have?
Some of 1806 Walnut Hills Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Walnut Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Walnut Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Walnut Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Walnut Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Walnut Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.

