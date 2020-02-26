1806 Walnut Hills Lane

Amenities

Lovely executive Walnut Hills Addition single story home seldom on the market. This property boasts a formal living and dining area, eat in kitchen with new granite countertops and backsplashes, separate family room with wbfp. Split bedrooms for privacy. The study can easily be used as the 4th bedroom or an office. Owners have installed brand new wood flooring and professionally painted throughout. Large fenced backyard also hots a large shed for storage. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.