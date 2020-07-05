All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated September 17 2019 at 9:08 PM

1703 Country Crest Lane

1703 Country Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Country Crest Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4/2/2 Mansfield ISD UPDATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN FOR PRIVACY! COME SEE! $300 OFF 1st MONTH RENT ON 18 MONTH LEASE

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have any available units?
1703 Country Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1703 Country Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Country Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Country Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane offer parking?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Country Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Country Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
