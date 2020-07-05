1510 Fern Drive

Amenities

Single story house in Mansfield ISD. This home has 2 living areas or could be 1 living and 1 formal dining area. Ceramic flooring in entry, baths and kitchen; vinyl plank floors in living areas; carpet in bedrooms. Bedrooms are good sized and one has built-in desk. Living room comes with a fireplace and the master bath has a separate shower and tub. Kitchen has eat-in dining area. Covered patio and overly nice landscaping. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, no pets. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 11/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.