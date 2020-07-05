All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1510 Fern Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1510 Fern Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 Fern Drive

1510 Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1510 Fern Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story house in Mansfield ISD. This home has 2 living areas or could be 1 living and 1 formal dining area. Ceramic flooring in entry, baths and kitchen; vinyl plank floors in living areas; carpet in bedrooms. Bedrooms are good sized and one has built-in desk. Living room comes with a fireplace and the master bath has a separate shower and tub. Kitchen has eat-in dining area. Covered patio and overly nice landscaping. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers, no pets. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Fern Drive have any available units?
1510 Fern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Fern Drive have?
Some of 1510 Fern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Fern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Fern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Fern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Fern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Fern Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Fern Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Fern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Fern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Fern Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Fern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Fern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Fern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Fern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Fern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary