Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

David Weekly energy efficient lightly lived in half duplex within walking distance to the elementary school. Great back yard with greenbelt view and open patio fun for entertaining. Functional open floor plan, two car garage and eat-in kitchen enhances the efficient lifestyle this home provides. You will enjoy living in a beautifully manicured neighborhood with a country feel.